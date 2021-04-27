Blackline Safety invests further into the European marketplace to increase its reach and quality of support for customers across the EU

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global connected worker technology leader, has formed a new European subsidiary, Blackline Safety Europe SAS. With the establishment of this company, Blackline will operate a new facility in northeast France that will incorporate a distribution warehouse and service centre, and provide efficient access to the European Union.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005707/en/

Blackline Safety announces new EU subsidiary, opening distribution facility in France (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Blackline Safety has grown to over 380 employees globally, with more than 50 personnel in Europe. From France to Finland, many team members are deployed across mainland Europe who support our customers and distribution partners locally," said Gavin Boorman, Managing Director of Blackline Safety Europe. "We have already assembled a diverse and multi-lingual team at our European headquarters in Colchester, UK. Establishing Blackline Safety Europe SAS in France is the logical next step to increase the strength of our brand and our reach into mainland European markets."

To increase the level of support for distributors and end clients, Blackline's France-based distribution and service facility will integrate with its EU-based sales personnel who are deployed throughout targeted regions, including product specialists, business developers, technicians and other support roles.

"Our G7 line of products and services has dramatically extended the reach of Blackline's cloud-connected safety technologies over the last few years, now with client deployments in over 70 countries," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety. "Being the global leader in cloud-connected gas detection, we recognise the value of being local and continue to invest into key markets. Our investment into a new facility in France is further evidence of our commitment to the European market and our customers that span the utilities, manufacturing, heavy industry, renewables and conventional energy sectors."

Blackline produces a complete portfolio of cloud-connected G7 safety wearables for lone worker monitoring and environmental gas detection, plus a new line of G7 EXO area gas monitors. Sharing a lineup of over 20 gas sensors, Blackline's G7 wearables and EXO area monitors provide leading wireless configurability and easy deployment, connecting directly to the Blackline Cloud. No matter if it's a gas leak, a worker injury or health event, Blackline devices call for help and trigger an emergency response to the employee's location.

Serving the European Union, Blackline Safety Europe SAS will be strategically located in the industrial heart of continental Europe in northeastern France near Lille, offering proximity to an international rail station and airport. Situated next to A26 and A1 motorways, Blackline Safety Europe SAS will share an industrial park with an international courier company. Featuring office space, warehousing and a technical workshop, the Blackline Safety Europe SAS facility will begin operation in Blackline's fiscal Q3 2021.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organisations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005707/en/

Contacts:

BLACKLINE CONTACT

Gavin Boorman, Managing Director, Blackline Safety Europe

gboorman@blacklinesafety.com

Telephone: +44 1787 222684



MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Houston

hhouston@daltonagency.com

Telephone: +1 904 398 5222

Cell phone: +1 386 216 9472