Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 27
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|652.47p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|654.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|419.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|419.78p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|234.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|234.09p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|*NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.09p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|*The NAV above reflects the transfer of assets from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc following the merger as detailed in the Results of the Scheme announcement made on 23 April 2021.
---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|105.89p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|105.89p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 26-April-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|167.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|167.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
