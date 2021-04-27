Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 652.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 654.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 419.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 419.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 234.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

*NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 183.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

*The NAV above reflects the transfer of assets from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc following the merger as detailed in the Results of the Scheme announcement made on 23 April 2021.

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.89p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 167.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 167.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596