Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) As at close of business on 26-April-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 652.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 654.13p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 ---