

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has teamed up with key national partners serving Black communities to promote enrollment in quality, affordable health insurance coverage for Black Americans during the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) made available on HealthCare.gov by President Joe Biden due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.



'Black Americans are clearly taking advantage of the current Special Enrollment Period to access quality health care coverage. But, we still have a lot of work to do,' said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.



Black Americans represent roughly 13 percent of the U.S. population, but 16 percent of the uninsured. An estimated 66 percent of Black uninsured adults now may have access to a zero-premium plan and 76 percent may be able to find a low-premium plan as a result of expanded coverage.



This would translate to more than 985,000 uninsured Black adults who may be eligible to access zero-dollar premium plans after advance payments of premium tax credits. There are also more than 1.1 million uninsured Black adults who may be eligible to access a low-premium plan for less than $50 per month after advance payments of premium tax credits.



The Black American outreach and enrollment efforts are being made as part of the Black American Week of Action from April 25 to May 1.



In order to spur the enrollment in health plans through HealthCare.gov, social media channels and targeted messages will be used to raise awareness about the health insurance coverage options available through HealthCare.gov for the Black American community.



The HHS said more than 500,000 Americans have already signed up for health coverage during the first six weeks of the SEP availability on HealthCare.gov.



