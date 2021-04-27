City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.04p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.11m

Net borrowing level: 3%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.76p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP27.49m

Net borrowing level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528