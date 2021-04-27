NBA Hall of Famer and Global Philanthropist, Dikembe Mutombo and Partners, to Invest US$1 Billion in Ethical Mining Projects in Democratic Republic of the Congo to Support Electric Vehicles and Other Technologies

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dikembe Mutombo, Chairman of Bluetech Investments, and international groups of investors from the United States, Hong Kong, and Germany, have announced over a US$1 Billion investment in collaboration with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the public and private mining sectors. The investment will focus on generating ethically sourced, conflict-free copper, cobalt, and other key minerals that are essential to producing electrical vehicle batteries and other leading-edge technologies.

Bluetech's mission is aligned with United States President Biden's Plan for Climate Change and Environmental Justice and its vision of creating a secure and reliable supply of the 21st Century's most important strategic minerals. Bluetech intends to be a driving force in collaboration between the US and the D.R.C. in developing a sustainable supply chain for the US technology sector. The D.R.C. has a vast resource of minerals, (including 68% of the world's cobalt reserves), and D.R.C. President Tshisekedi's pledge to root out the corruption that has hindered the country over the past 60 years is integral in realising the nation's potential as a world-leading supplier.

"Bluetech is excited to be working alongside President Tshisekedi and his new administration in support of their mandate to usher in a new era of socially responsible business practices. President Tshisekedi's appointed leadership within the state-owned companies have been highly professional, transparent, and effective in our dealings," Chairman Mutombo stated. "We anticipate a long and successful partnership with the country."

Bluetech will promote environmentally conscious mining, along with blockchain-integrated track-and-trace methodologies, anti-corruption efforts, and the elimination of child labor exploitation. The investment will also create jobs for more than 5,000 talented Congolese citizens in the development of globally strategic assets to ensure the future prosperity of the people of the D.R.C. Chairman Mutombo summarised, "I have waited a lifetime for the opportunity to bring international investment and wealth back to my homeland, and I wholeheartedly believe the time is now!"

NBA Hall of Famer Mutombo has a long standing history of helping his homeland. Over the past twenty-seven years, as widely reported, Mutombo has donated a vast sum of his personal NBA earnings and his foundation's capital to building and supporting the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in Kinshasa, which has treated over 700,000 women and children.

