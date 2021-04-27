This co-operation marries the unique IT prowess of ELCA with the innovative yet widely operational technologies of Elbit Systems.Haifa / Lausanne - Elbit Systems and ELCA announce their cooperation in the areas of networks and communications. This co-operation marries the unique IT prowess of ELCA with the innovative yet widely operational technologies of Elbit Systems, to enable the delivery of quality solutions in Switzerland and facilitate transfer of know-how while strengthening Swiss sovereignty requirements.

