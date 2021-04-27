Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings

Company reports strong earnings and improved asset quality

$1.062 million in net income for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021

Improving asset quality ratios

Bank is considered "Well-Capitalized" by regulators

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $1,062,000, or earnings per share of $0.31, compared to net income of $722,000, or earnings per share of $0.21, for the same period in 2020. As of the quarter-end, Lumbee reported assets of $436.4 million, an increase of 27.7% over assets of $341.8 million as of March 31, 2020. Loans rose 1.2% to $199.6 million, compared to loans of $197.3 million reported March 31, 2020. Deposits grew to $386.6 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of 34.0% from March 31, 2020 deposits of $288.5 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $42.7 million, or 9.8% of assets at March 31, 2021, versus $42.6 million, or 12.46% of assets at the year-ago date.

In 2021's first quarter, noninterest income rose 11.3% to $592,000 from $532,000 in the year-ago quarter. Noninterest expense decreased 2.7% to $2.73 million the quarter ending March 31, 2021 from $2.81 million in the year-ago quarter. At March 31, 2021, the Bank reported nonperforming assets (including nonaccruing loans, loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing, and OREO) of $4.3 million, or 0.98% of total assets, down from $4.6 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at the year-ago date.

"Our first quarter yielded strong results as we were able to recognize fee income from participating in the first two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 and also demonstrated the success of our cost-containment measures implemented over the course of the past several months" said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. Chavis continued, "As we serve our customers with the third round of PPP lending, our bankers are diligently providing needed capital as our local economy continues to recover." Chavis further stated, "We are pleased with our asset quality and are actively seeking lending opportunities across our three-county primary market area. Our solid capital position and excellent liquidity levels provide the foundation we need to continue to assist businesses and families with all of their financial needs."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,364 $ 7,490 Interest-earning deposits with banks 38,824 12,861 Total cash and cash equivalents 44,188 20,351 Net Investments 170,112 102,342 Loans receivable 199,563 197,265 Allowance for loan losses 2,282 2,056 Net loans receivable 197,281 195,209 Bank premises & equipment, net 8,789 9,123 Other assets 16,064 14,746

Total assets $ 436,434 $ 341,771 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 269,575 $ 175,781 Savings 35,787 27,614 Time deposits 81,219 85,097 Total deposits 386,581 288,492 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 1,650 906 Other borrowed money 106 5,137 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,426 4,634 Total liabilities 393,763 299,169 Total shareholders' equity 42,671 42,602 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 436,434 $ 341,771 Book value per share $ 12.63 $ 12.49

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 3,611 3,548 Interest Expense 219 434 Net Interest Income 3,392 3,114 Provision for loan losses 0 0 Net Interest Income after provision 3,392 3,114 Service charges on deposit accounts 289 333 Other 303 199 Total noninterest Income 592 532 Personnel costs 1,602 1,563 Occupancy and equipment 372 395 Data processing fees 310 323 Other 450 530 Total noninterest expense 2,734 2,811 Net Income before income taxes 1,250 835 Income taxes 188 113 Net Income 1,062 722 Net income per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.21

