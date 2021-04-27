Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity
Effective from 3 May 2021.
The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:
|Circle of counterparties:
|The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
|Instrument:
|Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
|Auction:
|Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.
For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.
Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
|Volume offered:
|Full allocation.
|Interest:
|Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
|Maturity:
|13 weeks.
|Time of payment:
|At 3 pm on the auction date.
|Time of repayment:
|At 3 pm on the due date.
|Minimum requested amount:
|SEK 50 million.
|Allocation:
|The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.
Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity
Effective from 3 May 2021.
The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:
|Circle of counterparties:
|The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
|Instrument:
|Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
|Auction:
|Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.
For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.
Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
|Volume offered:
|Full allocation.
|Interest:
|Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
|Maturity:
|26 weeks.
|Time of payment:
|At 3 pm on the auction date.
|Time of repayment:
|At 3 pm on the due date.
|Minimum requested amount:
|SEK 50 million.
|Allocation:
|The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.
