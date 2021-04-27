Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 16:29
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
Auction:Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.



For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.





Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Maturity:13 weeks.
Time of payment:At 3 pm on the auction date.
Time of repayment:At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:SEK 50 million.
Allocation:The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and
Conditions.
Auction:Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.



For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.



Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Maturity:26 weeks.
Time of payment:At 3 pm on the auction date.
Time of repayment:At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:SEK 50 million.
Allocation:The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
