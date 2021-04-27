Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties: The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties. Instrument: Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and

Conditions. Auction: Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 between 1100 and 1130 hours on the day of the tender, normally the first non-holiday Monday of the month.







For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 3 May 2021, between 1100 and 1130 hours.











Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the Bid Submission Period. Volume offered: Full allocation. Interest: Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate. Maturity: 13 weeks. Time of payment: At 3 pm on the auction date. Time of repayment: At 3 pm on the due date. Minimum requested amount: SEK 50 million. Allocation: The total volume allocated will be published at 1145 hours on the auction date.

Special terms and conditions for monthly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity

Effective from 3 May 2021.

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions: