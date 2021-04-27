DJ Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.3965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 511243 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731

ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 100753

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)