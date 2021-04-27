Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
Dow Jones News
27.04.2021 | 16:58
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Results of General Meeting

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of General Meeting 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Results of General Meeting 
27-Apr-2021 / 15:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
At the General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm 
Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at which 24 shareholders or their representatives were 
present. All resolutions were passed 
 
The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- 
 
                              Shares   % 
Resolution                                  Shares Against % against Votes Withheld(2) 
                              For (1)   for 
 1. To approve the Demerger and the Demerger dividend.   197,759,462 99.99 12,724     0.01   38,875 
 2. To approve the Travis Perkins plc share consolidation. 197,753,378 99.99 17,808     0.01   39,875 
 3. To approve the Wickes Share Plans.           108,400,068 55.27 87,718,681   44.73   1,692,312 
 
Notes 
(1)   Includes discretionary votes 
(2)   A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution 
 
 
More than 20% of the votes on Resolution 3 at today's General Meeting were not cast in favour. Resolution 3 related to 
the approval of proposed share schemes for Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") under which transitional awards ("Transitional 
Awards") are to be made to the Executive Directors of Wickes. The Board of Wickes understands that concerns over the 
Resolution were in large part related to the Transitional Awards and may have been influenced by the 'against' 
recommendation initially published by ISS which was subsequently revised to a 'qualified for' recommendation following 
consultation with Wickes. 
 
The Wickes Board is mindful of all of the requirements of Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 and is 
committed to open and constructive dialogue with shareholders. Wickes intends to consult with shareholders in the 
coming months, well in advance of putting its Directors' Remuneration Policy to a binding vote in 2022 at its first AGM 
following demerger from the Travis Perkins Group. 
 
 
Details of the questions asked during the meeting will be available on the Company's website from tomorrow at https:// 
www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021 
 
 
 
In the case of queries, please contact: 
 
Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100726 
EQS News ID:  1188636 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188636&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)

