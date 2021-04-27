DJ Travis Perkins: Results of General Meeting

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of General Meeting 27-Apr-2021 / 15:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at which 24 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions were passed The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Shares % Resolution Shares Against % against Votes Withheld(2) For (1) for 1. To approve the Demerger and the Demerger dividend. 197,759,462 99.99 12,724 0.01 38,875 2. To approve the Travis Perkins plc share consolidation. 197,753,378 99.99 17,808 0.01 39,875 3. To approve the Wickes Share Plans. 108,400,068 55.27 87,718,681 44.73 1,692,312 Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution More than 20% of the votes on Resolution 3 at today's General Meeting were not cast in favour. Resolution 3 related to the approval of proposed share schemes for Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") under which transitional awards ("Transitional Awards") are to be made to the Executive Directors of Wickes. The Board of Wickes understands that concerns over the Resolution were in large part related to the Transitional Awards and may have been influenced by the 'against' recommendation initially published by ISS which was subsequently revised to a 'qualified for' recommendation following consultation with Wickes. The Wickes Board is mindful of all of the requirements of Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 and is committed to open and constructive dialogue with shareholders. Wickes intends to consult with shareholders in the coming months, well in advance of putting its Directors' Remuneration Policy to a binding vote in 2022 at its first AGM following demerger from the Travis Perkins Group. Details of the questions asked during the meeting will be available on the Company's website from tomorrow at https:// www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021 In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: ROM TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 100726 EQS News ID: 1188636 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188636&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)