Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.2696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2866223 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 100866 EQS News ID: 1188801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 27, 2021 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)