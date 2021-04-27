DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.1554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1394858 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 101178 EQS News ID: 1189113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)