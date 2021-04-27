DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY DEALING DATE: 21/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 200.1824 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78546 CODE: ANRJ

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 101315

April 27, 2021 10:32 ET (14:32 GMT)