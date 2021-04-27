DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 21/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 262.4956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10087049 CODE: CEU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 101361 EQS News ID: 1189296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189296&application_name=news

