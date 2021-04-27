DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.7288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7085598 CODE: AEMD =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 101531 EQS News ID: 1189466 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189466&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)