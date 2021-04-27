DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 26/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.5111 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2064801 CODE: PR1Z =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 101537 EQS News ID: 1189472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189472&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)