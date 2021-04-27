

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has a population of 331 million, as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Census Report released on Monday.



The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281 - an increase of 7.4 percent from 308,745,538 in 2010. It marks the country's second slowest population growth rate in a decade.



According to the census results published on the government site, Texas will get two additional Congressional seats in the redistricting process.



Texas was the state that gained the most numerically since the 2010 Census, up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505.



The states of Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one seat each, while California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are set to lose congressional seats ahead of next year's midterm elections. The remaining states' number of seats will not change based on the 2020 Census.



The redistricting process necessitated by the change in regional populations will have wide-ranging impacts on American life, including each state's representation in Congress and federal allocation of financial assistance to states.



As per the latest census, California (39,538,223) remains the most populous state. The least populous state is Wyoming (576,851).



The fastest-growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah, up 18.4 percent to 3,271,616.



Puerto Rico's resident population dwindled by 11.8 percent to 3,285,874.



Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo delivered the new resident population statistics to President Joe Biden for apportioning the seats in the House of Representatives. In accordance with Title 2 of the U.S. Code, a congressionally defined formula is applied to the apportionment population to distribute the 435 seats in the House among the states.



Since the 1790 Census, the United States updated the size of its population 23 times. Since then, the House has more than quadrupled in strength - from 105 to 435 seats.



The reapportioned Congress will convene in January 2023.



