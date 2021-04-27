BeLive Technology: Belive Powers Live Streaming for Industry Giants Including Bukalapak and Telco M1

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / According to Grand View Research, the global streaming market size was valued at US$50.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21% from 2021 to 2028. BeLive (www.belive.sg) understands the opportunities present in the emerging live streaming market, offering solutions that can make live streaming easily adaptable for all types of businesses. In line with this, BeLive recently partnered with Bukalapak, launching the eCommerce platform's live-streaming feature, Bukalapak Live.

Bukalapak, one of Indonesia's top e-commerce marketplaces, designed to help the country's millions of mom-and-pop kiosks come online, is at the forefront of innovation. With BeLive's solutions, Bukalapak's 13.5 million e-commerce sellers are further empowered to showcase their products to over 100 million of customers of the platform and engage them through Live Trivia.

BeLive's solutions also allow businesses to integrate live interactive video streaming features directly into their mobile apps and websites, while also maximizing their reach by simultaneously broadcasting their live video content to Facebook Live, YouTube Live, or Twitch.

BeLive's live streaming solutions are fully customizable with 100% white-label capabilities. These solutions are not just for broadcasting live video; users can also use its Live Shopping, Live Polling, Live Trivia, and Live Gifting features to engage their customers. Bukalapak is currently taking advantage of the Live Streaming and Live Trivia solutions while other companies, including Singapore Telco M1, Suntec City Mall, and Changi Airport Group, have integrated BeLive's Live Shopping solutions. BeLive also generates viewer sentiment analysis and insights so businesses can understand their customers at the most granular level.

"In today's technological advancements, it is essential to adapt to the ever-changing landscape continually. We help our partners like Rakuten, M1, Bukalapak, and many others leverage the fastest growing communication medium in the world: live streaming video. Live video significantly increases brand presence and conversions for businesses especially during these trying times. With our fully customizable, scalable and secure solutions, BeLive becomes a clear choice for many of the companies who are adopting live streaming as part of their business strategy. "said Kenneth Tan, CEO of BeLive Technology.

Media Contact:

Company: BeLive Technology

Contact: Jason Lee Byung Jun, Head of Business Development

Email: jun@belive.sg

Telephone: +65 8753 9987

Address: 71 Ayer Rajah Crescent, #07-12/14, Singapore 139951

Website: https://tech.belive.sg/

SOURCE: BeLive Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642494/Belive-Powers-Live-Streaming-for-Industry-Giants-Including-Bukalapak-and-Telco-M1