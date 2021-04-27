DJ Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.4995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 434678 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 101235 EQS News ID: 1189170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189170&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)