DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2021 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.5912 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10001067 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 101192 EQS News ID: 1189126 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189126&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)