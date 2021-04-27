The "Market of Fresh Apples in Russia: Research and Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This business analysis of the market of fresh apples gives key information about the state of this market for 2020, as well as a forecast on the development of fresh apples from 2021 till 2025.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fresh apples in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fresh apples, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of fresh apples
1.1. Consumption of fresh apples in Russia
- Consumption of fresh apples
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fresh apples
- Structure of fresh apples by source of supply
1.2. Gross harvest of fresh apples
- Dynamics and volumes of gross harvest of fresh apples
- Gross harvest of fresh apples by regions
- Gross harvest of fresh apples by category of farms
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fresh apples
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
1.3. Croplands of fresh apples
1.4. Crop yield of fresh apples
1.5. Import of fresh apples
- Import of fresh apples, physical terms
- Import of fresh apples by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh apples by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh apples by company
- Import seasonality of fresh apples
- Import of fresh apples, value terms
- Import of fresh apples by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh apples by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh apples by company
- Import prices
1.6. Export of fresh apples
- Export of fresh apples, physical terms
- Export of fresh apples by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh apples by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh apples by company
- Export seasonality of fresh apples
- Export of fresh apples, value terms
- Export of fresh apples by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh apples by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh apples by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of fresh apples
1.7. Prices for fresh apples in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Consumer prices of fresh apples
- Consumer prices of fresh apples by regions
- Price correlation on market of fresh apples
2. Forecast of market of fresh apples in Russia, 2021-2025
- Factors and trends in market of fresh apples in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of fresh apples in Russia
- Forecast of production of fresh apples in Russia
- Forecast of export of fresh apples in Russia
- Forecast of import of fresh apples in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of fresh apples
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian fresh apples
