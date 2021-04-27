Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.04.2021 | 17:27
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Graham Thomas
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Investment Manager
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Menhaden PLC
b)LEI
2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB00BZ0XWD04
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
101.48 pence per share74,630
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



74,630 ordinary 1p shares


101.48 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
27 April 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN PLC

© 2021 PR Newswire
