DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 27-Apr-2021 / 15:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at which 24 shareholders or their representatives were present, all resolutions were passed. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Shares % Shares % Votes Resolution Against against Withheld For (1) for (2) 1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the 193,299,824 99.99 18,930 0.01 6,928,113 financial year ended 31 December 2020. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 195,827,987 97.81 4,386,668 2.19 32,212 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 178,947,921 89.38 21,267,740 10.62 31,205 4. To elect Jasmine Whitbread as a director. 200,082,278 99.93 135,573 0.07 29,015 5. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a director. 198,217,006 99.00 2,000,745 1.00 29,115 6. To re-elect Blair Illingworth as a director. 198,473,488 99.13 1,742,089 0.87 31,289 7. To re-elect Coline McConville as a director 191,507,566 95.65 8,708,011 4.35 31,289 8. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a director. 198,008,730 99.00 1,997,481 1.00 31,289 9. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a director. 199,018,801 99.92 155,759 0.08 1,072,306 10. To re-elect John Rogers as a director. 198,267,726 99.13 1,740,605 0.87 29,169 11. To re-elect Alan Williams as a director. 197,330,532 98.56 2,886,397 1.44 29,115 12. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 195,743,641 97.87 4,267,766 2.13 235,459 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the 195,359,151 97.67 4,652,572 2.33 25,777 auditor. 14. To authorise the directors to allot securities. 176,564,103 88.27 23,457,918 11.73 15,479 15. To authorise the directors to allot securities free from 197,815,017 99.04 1,925,421 0.96 297,062 Pre-emption (Special Resolution). 16. To authorise the directors to allot securities free from 173,636,102 86.93 26,104,336 13.07 297,062 Pre-emption rights in limited circumstances (Special Resolution). 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own 198,537,663 99.34 1,326,247 0.66 173,590 ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 18. To adopt new articles of association (special resolution). 200,003,789 100.00 5,054 0.00 28,657 19. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 189,290,803 94.64 10,717,423 5.36 29,274 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 20. To approve the Travis Perkins UK and International Sharesave 199,948,061 99.97 65,902 0.03 232,537 Schemes. 21. To approve the Travis Perkins Restricted Share Plan. 176,055,776 88.02 23,955,418 11.98 26,306 Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. Details of the questions asked during the meeting will be available on the Company's website from tomorrow at https:// www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021 In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 101554 EQS News ID: 1189501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)