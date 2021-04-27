Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.04.2021 | 17:28
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 
27-Apr-2021 / 15:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm 
Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at which 24 shareholders or their representatives were 
present, all resolutions were passed. 
 
The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- 
 
                                    Shares   %   Shares   %    Votes 
Resolution                                         Against  against Withheld 
                                    For (1)   for            (2) 
 1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the     193,299,824 99.99 18,930   0.01  6,928,113 
  financial year ended 31 December 2020. 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.           195,827,987 97.81 4,386,668 2.19  32,212 
 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.           178,947,921 89.38 21,267,740 10.62  31,205 
 4. To elect Jasmine Whitbread as a director.              200,082,278 99.93 135,573  0.07  29,015 
 5. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a director.             198,217,006 99.00 2,000,745 1.00  29,115 
 6. To re-elect Blair Illingworth as a director.            198,473,488 99.13 1,742,089 0.87  31,289 
 7. To re-elect Coline McConville as a director             191,507,566 95.65 8,708,011 4.35  31,289 
 8. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a director.               198,008,730 99.00 1,997,481 1.00  31,289 
 9. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a director.               199,018,801 99.92 155,759  0.08  1,072,306 
10. To re-elect John Rogers as a director.               198,267,726 99.13 1,740,605 0.87  29,169 
11. To re-elect Alan Williams as a director.              197,330,532 98.56 2,886,397 1.44  29,115 
12. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.          195,743,641 97.87 4,267,766 2.13  235,459 
13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the   195,359,151 97.67 4,652,572 2.33  25,777 
  auditor. 
14.  To authorise the directors to allot securities.          176,564,103 88.27 23,457,918 11.73  15,479 
15. To authorise the directors to allot securities free from      197,815,017 99.04 1,925,421 0.96  297,062 
  Pre-emption (Special Resolution). 
16. To authorise the directors to allot securities free from      173,636,102 86.93 26,104,336 13.07  297,062 
  Pre-emption rights in limited circumstances (Special Resolution). 
17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own    198,537,663 99.34 1,326,247 0.66  173,590 
  ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 
18. To adopt new articles of association (special resolution).     200,003,789 100.00 5,054   0.00  28,657 
19. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14   189,290,803 94.64 10,717,423 5.36  29,274 
  clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 
20. To approve the Travis Perkins UK and International Sharesave    199,948,061 99.97 65,902   0.03  232,537 
  Schemes. 
21. To approve the Travis Perkins Restricted Share Plan.        176,055,776 88.02 23,955,418 11.98  26,306 
 
Notes 
(1)   Includes discretionary votes 
(2)   A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. 
 
Details of the questions asked during the meeting will be available on the Company's website from tomorrow at https:// 
www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021 
 
 
 
In the case of queries, please contact: 
 
Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  101554 
EQS News ID:  1189501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

