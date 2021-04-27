Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MODELON AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (183/21)

On request of MODELON AB, company registration number 556672-3010, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 28, 2021. The decision is
conditional upon that MODELON AB meets the liquidity requirements for the
B-shares. 



The company has 1,506,276 A-shares and 6,101,105 B-shares, a total of 7,607,381
shares, as per today's date. 



Short name:                MODEL B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 9,510,195        
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0015948591      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              223128         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556672-3010       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO / 8   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 28 up to and including April
29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 34-35. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
