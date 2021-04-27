Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 APRIL 2021 at 18.20 EEST
Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation
The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:
- Annika Ekman
- Erkki Etola
- Petteri Karttunen
- Matti Kavetvuo
- Timo Maasilta
- Heikki Westerlund
- Jukka Ylppö
Heikki Westerlund was elected Chairman of the Committee.
The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.
The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the election process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 3692
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
