Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
27.04.2021 | 17:39
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, April 27

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend


27 April 2021

Further to its previous notice that the Directors intend to declare an interim dividend on 28 April 2021, the Company advises that the Directors now intend to declare an interim dividend on 4 May 2021. This is intended to reflect the Directors' current expectations relating to the receipt of dividends in respect of securities in the Company's portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.