Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Tradegate
27.04.21
13:10 Uhr
22,340 Euro
-0,130
-0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2021 | 17:53
89 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sandvik (64/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sandvik AB (Sandvik) held on April 27,
2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to
an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.50 per share. The Ex-date is April 28, 2021.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855068
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
