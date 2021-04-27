NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sandvik (64/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sandvik AB (Sandvik) held on April 27, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.50 per share. The Ex-date is April 28, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855068