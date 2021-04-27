Regulatory News:

Claranova SE (ISIN: FR0013426004) (Paris:CLA) announces Mr. Chahram Becharat's appointment to the Board of Directors of Claranova. This appointment will further contribute to the transformation initiated at the start of the year by Claranova to strengthen its governance and teams to accelerate its change in size.

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and with an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business, Mr. Becharat began his career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley based in London. He subsequently joined Bernard Arnault's team where he oversaw investments of more than €5 billion in technology, luxury and retail sector that notably led to the creation of LVMH's selective distribution branch which includes Duty Free Shoppers, Le Bon Marché and Sephora. Mr. Becharat is also recognized as an Internet and e-commerce pioneer in Europe, founding and investing beginning in late 1990s in more than 10 unicorns including Betfair (Flutter), Submarino (B2W Digital), Acticall (Sitel) and Webhelp. The companies in which Mr. Becharat has been active or has invested today are valued at tens of billions of dollars. He is currently the CEO of Craft AI, a company specialized in Explainable AI as-a-service and a developer of tools to operationalize AI and deliver self-learning services.

This appointment follows Ms. Caroline Bouraine le Bigot's resignation for personal reasons as a member of the Group's Board on which she has served since April 2016. The Chairman-CEO thanked her for her contribution and engagement both personally and also in the name of the Board.

This appointment will be submitted to the shareholders' approval at the next General Meeting at the same time as the appointment of Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro, co-opted as a member of the Board of Directors in March.

Chahram Becharat stated, "I am delighted to join Claranova's Board of Directors. The progress achieved by the Group in just five years and its potential for the future attest to Claranova's unique place in the French technology sector. I am convinced that Claranova has realized only a fraction of its promise. I am for that reason inpatient to contribute, in particular through my experience, to the realization of its full potential.

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova Group commented: "Mr. Chahram Becharat's presence on the Board as an independent director will be a major asset for Claranova. The quality of his entrepreneurial experience and investment know-how will strengthen the Group's governance in the areas of acquisitions, financing and business development in international markets as Claranova increases in size.

Financial calendar:

May 11, 2021: Q3 2020-2021 revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005897/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com