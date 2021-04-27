Anzeige
27.04.2021
COVID-Wundermittel? Glow Lifetech bringt ARTEMIC™ nach Nordamerika!
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
09:43 Uhr
9,550 Euro
-0,650
-6,37 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
27.04.2021
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes 2020 Integrated Annual Report

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes 2020 Integrated Annual Report 
27-Apr-2021 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK group   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
publishes   world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce that the Integrated Annual Report for 2020 has 
2020     been published on the MMK's corporate website. 
integrated 
       This 2020 Annual Report (the "Report") discloses data on the Group's financial, economic and operating 
annual report activities, and reflects the sustainability highlights prepared under the GRI (Global Reporting 
       Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) 
       Reporting Standards. For the first time in Russian reporting history Greenhouse gas emissions (scope 
       1,2,3) were verified by BSI Assurance UK Ltd. 
27 april 2021 
       The Report also reflects the Group's contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals adopted 
Magnitogorsk, by the UN in 2015 in the document Transforming Our World: 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. 
Russia 
       The full report is available at: http://eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/annual_reports/ 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
                   Financial calendar 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
                   27-28 April  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
Yaroslava Vrubel           17-18 May   WOOD Prague Spring Simposium: ESG, online 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru           18-20 May   BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference, online 
                   19-21 May   Sberbank CIB Annual Investor Conference, online Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
