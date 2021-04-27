

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.306 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $62 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.300 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.23.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of two-year and five-year notes both attracted below average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

