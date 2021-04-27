

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $43.24 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $61.38 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.15 million or $2.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $645.29 million from $583.45 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $155.15 Mln. vs. $135.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.50 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q2): $645.29 Mln vs. $583.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 - $650 Mln



