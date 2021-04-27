

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.62 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $26.55 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $307.98 million from $266.62 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30.62 Mln. vs. $26.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $307.98 Mln vs. $266.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.24 - $1.28 Bln



