Europe Books, the International Publishing House That Readers and Authors Love

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After Italy, Spain, and the UK, Europe Books' international growth does not stop, and its success has recently reached Germany, France, Russia, and Portugal. Thanks to a brand-new catalogue - which is having a great success among the readers - and a formula that gathers internationally known and emerging authors together in the same book series, Europe Books represents a point of reference in the publishing industry.

The Publishing House was born in Italy almost 10 years ago, following in the footsteps of an even older group, founded in 2002 and made of eight publishing brands, a literary agency and a business dealing with film, radio and television production.

About the Group

Europe Books is one of Albatros Publishing Group's leading brands. Over the last years, Albatros published the works by many successful authors, from the Nobel Prize for Literature winner Octavio Paz to the best-selling writer Ken Follett (Bad Faith). The upcoming book releases include the works by the Academy Award winners Lina Wertmüller and Giuseppe Tornatore.

The brands constituting the Publishing Group are the following: Albatros, Europe Books, Europe Livres, Europa Ediciones, Editora Europa, Europa Buch, Vertigo, Lastaria, NLB and Caos Film.

Genres

Besides fiction and poetry, which represent most of Europa's catalogue, an important role is played by nonfiction. Among the authors belonging to this category, Pope Francis and former US President Barack Obama stand out. The Pope's Ahora hagan sus preguntas - a deep consideration about the importance of dialogue as an instrument for spiritual and social growth - was published in Spain. Speeches by Barack Obama was published by Europa Edizioni, and after the huge success achieved in Italy, it is going to be translated and published in the many countries where the Group operates.

Europe Books' catalogue also includes autobiographies and fantasy fiction titles.

Distribution

Tirelessly built year after year, Europe Books' distribution network is now one of the most widespread in Europe. It represents a well-structured system using the cooperation of world-class national and international distributors to reach tens of thousands of bookstores. At the moment, Europa's books are distributed in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Perú, Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil, and the United States.

More than Books

Among the brands of the Group, there is Caos Film, which deals with audiovisual contents, from film and television production, to booktrailers and audiobooks. Caos Film's latest product is the DVD of the internationally renowned play Monsieur Malaussène by Daniel Pennac, interpreted by the famous Italian actor Claudio Bisio.

