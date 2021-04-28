Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

Fortuna Silver Mines Acquires Roxgold in Share Transaction

The report provides a summary of gold fund holdings:

1) The acquirer: Fortuna Silver Corp. 2) The acquired company: Roxgold Resources 3) Both Acquirer and Acquiree.



