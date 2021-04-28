Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) ) announces, further to its press release of April 23, 2021, that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the subdivision of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) post split Common Shares for every one (1) existing Common Share (the "Share Split").

Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Share Split basis on the CSE will commence on opening of trading on April 28, 2021 with the record date set at April 29, 2021. The Company's name will be changed to Potent Ventures Inc. and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN are for the Common Shares are 73758F107 and CA73758F1071, respectively. Shareholders do not need to take any action. The Company's transfer agent will send to all registered shareholders a notice under the direct registration system indicating the number of additional Common Shares that they received as a result of the Share Split. These additional Common Shares will be held in book-entry form and registered electronically in the transfer agent's recordkeeping system, unless a physical share certificate is requested by the registered shareholder. Currently outstanding share certificates representing Common Shares will continue to be effective. They should be retained by registered shareholders and should not be forwarded to the Company or its transfer agent. Non-registered shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the Share Split.

The Company also announces it has appointed Robert Payment, its current Chief Financial Officer, as director of the Company. Mr. Payment will replace Michael Young, who has resigned from the Board to pursue other business opportunities.

Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Mike for all his efforts and support and wish him the best with future endevours."

Mr. Payment's appointment is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

