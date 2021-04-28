

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 5/2 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 13.498 trillion yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 4.7 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 1.2 percent after advancing 3.1 percent in February.



For the first quarter of 2021, retail sales were up 0.5 percent on year and 0.4 percent on quarter at 37.228 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de