San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") is proud to announce that on or about March 22, 2021, as a result of a private sale of 100 Series A Preferred Shares of GGII, control of GGII passed to The Hempacco Co., Inc. ("Hempacco").

A new board of directors of GGII, under the leadership of Hempacco's visionary CEO, Sandro Piancone, was appointed, and GGII applied to OTC Markets Group, Inc. for access to its information and disclosure system in order to be able to file missing reports and add further information on the new ownership group. This process can take three to four weeks to complete.

Hempacco's business model is Disrupting Tobacco with consumer goods in the form of herb cigarettes, CBD, CBG, Hemp Cigarettes, and other plant-based natural smokables.

Once GGII is current with its OTC Markets filing obligations, it plans to pursue a potential merger or combination of operations with Hempacco. No definitive agreements have been signed between GGII and Hempacco, and there is no guarantee that such agreements will be entered into or that a combination will occur.

