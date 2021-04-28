Physitrack Limited has been chosen by Circle Health Group, the UK's largest private hospital provider, to deliver new digital services for physiotherapy patients.

Through integration with Circle Health Group's other IT systems, Circle's clinicians will be able to use Physitrack as a virtual tether with their patients to prescribe remote home-exercise programmes, provide pre- and post-operative education and analyse outcome measures all via Physitrack's easy-to-use web and mobile apps.

Physitrack will begin working with Circle's hospitals across the UK in close collaboration with clinical staff to roll out its apps, especially adapted for Circle's needs, in the first half of 2021.

Jonny Boylan, National Lead for MSK Services Rehabilitation at Circle Health Group, says: "Circle's unique and award-winning care delivery sets a high bar for our suppliers of digital tools. We see a perfect fit with Physitrack in the way that they complement and expand our musculoskeletal and rehabilitation services. This will allow us to provide even more support to our patients in new and innovative ways."

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, says: "Our team is delighted to be working with the UK's premier private hospital group to enhance patient journeys across the UK. Circle Health Group's clearly defined digital strategy sets the bar nationally and internationally for top of the line care, and we are excited about what we will be able to achieve together."

About Circle Health Group

Founded in 2004, Circle Health Group manages Britain's largest national network of independent hospitals, under the Circle and BMI brands. Circle acquired BMI Healthcare in January 2020. More than 6,500 consultants practise at Circle hospitals, which handle more than 2 million patient visits a year. In addition, the group runs various integrated care programmes, rehabilitation services, and have an overseas division which operates two purpose-built clinics in Shanghai, China.

For more information, visit https://www.circlehealth.co.uk

About Physitrack

Physitrack - an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility partner since 2015, is a world leader in virtual care and patient data analytics technology solutions for public and private healthcare providers. Physitrack's solutions are used by millions of patients in over 180 countries around the world.

For more information, visit https://physitrack.com

