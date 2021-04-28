Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the publication of an initiation report by Portzamparc, a leading research firm in the small and mid-cap segment in France.

Portzamparc initiates the coverage of Pherecydes Pharma with a target price at €11.10 per share and a "Buy" recommendation*.

* The investment recommendation was made on April 22, 2021 9:22 am (GMT+1) and was first released on April 22, 2021 9:28 am (GMT+1). This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the US or any other country.

About Portzamparc

Subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, Portzamparc is an Investment Services Provider, approved and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, specializing in the Small Mid-Caps segment, which covers a range of more than 150 listed companies through its Research Department.

Portzamparc is also a major player in Small Mid-Caps financial transactions, with several hundred SMEs and SMIs supported in financing their growth via the stock market.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

Disclaimer

Pherecydes Pharma and Portzamparc have signed an analysis service agreement through which Portzamparc has undertaken to produce and distribute investment research studies on Pherecydes Pharma. In addition, Portzamparc has been Lead Manager in a public offering of Pherecydes Pharma's financial instruments during the last twelve months and has signed a liquidity contract with Pherecydes Pharma.

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

