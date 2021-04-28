Regulatory News:

Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) announces today two key appointments to its Executive Management Committee, effective May 1, 2021.

Esther Berrozpe Galindo, Ontex's CEO said: "I'm delighted to welcome two top executives for these critical leadership positions. Both Peter Vanneste and Vincent Crepy bring highly relevant experience and skills which will be crucial in helping to turn around our business and restore value creation. I look forward to starting to work with them and driving our new strategy forward together."

Peter Vanneste takes up the position of Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2021. Peter brings vast experience in finance and general management in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods sector from his time spent in senior roles at Jacobs Douwe Egberts, where he was Group CFO, and Procter Gamble. His strategic mindset and thought leadership, combined with his broad experience and knowledge of global consumer industries, will be key assets to restore Ontex's profitable growth.

"I look forward to joining the team at Ontex," said Peter. "It is a company with very solid foundations and a highly committed workforce. I strongly believe in the value that an integrated finance team can bring to the business. I am convinced that Ontex has great potential and am excited to be part of the company transformation and to contribute to unleashing all the company's potential."

Vincent Crepy takes up the new role of Chief Supply Chain Officer, on May 1, 2021. The position has been specially created to closely manage our supply chain end-to-end, drive a step change in our customer service level and maximize operational efficiencies. He joins us with a wealth of international experience from consumer goods companies such as STG, Ventura Foods and Reckitt Benckiser in which he held important leadership positions in operations in the US, Europe, Central America, and Asia-Pacific. His in-depth knowledge of the supply chain and his experience in transformation projects to drive operational excellence and performance improvement will be a catalyst to transforming Ontex's manufacturing and distribution networks and to strengthening the global procurement function to deliver enhanced shareholder value.

"I'm very excited to join Ontex as the new Chief Supply Chain Officer," said Vincent. "The end-to-end aspect of this position is crucial. Leading in an integrated way from procurement to engineering, manufacturing, quality and distribution will strengthen the business significantly. I'm passionate about inspiring and leading change and, having done this in previous roles, I know how powerful this can be. I look forward to being part of Esther's team and to be part of Ontex's transformation."

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006157/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Philip Ludwig +32 53 333 730

Philip.ludwig@ontexglobal.com

Press

Caroline De Wolf +32 478 93 43 93

corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com