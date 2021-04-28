Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche launches new ways to use their cardiovascular tests empowering clinicians to improve diagnosis and treatment of millions of people

  • Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year¹, a third of all deaths globally²
  • Roche announces five new intended uses for key cardiac biomarkers to help identify cardiovascular risk, better diagnose patients and support early treatment
  • Early diagnosis and treatment can contribute to saving or improving people's lives and could help healthcare systems save money

Basel, 28 April 2021 - Roche.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] 17.9 M deaths: https://www.who.int/health-topics/cardiovascular-diseases/tab=tab_1
[2] A third of all deaths: Mensah, G. A., et al.

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Daniel Grotzky

Phone: +41 61 688 31 10
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com)
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com)
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com)
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com (mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com)

Attachment

  • 28042021_MR_Cardiac Claim Extensions_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f4fa400-1186-4791-8da7-b1c24a959e9c)

