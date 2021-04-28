Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2021

First Quarter 2021

Net sales increased by MSEK 162 to MSEK 2,734 (2,572), which was an increase by 15 percent organically.

EBITA increased to MSEK 142 (81), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (3.1) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 11.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 104 (28), which was an improvement of 271 percent.

Net result increased to MSEK 69 (15), corresponding to SEK 1.91 (0.43) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK 107 (356), of which acquisitions were MSEK -45 (0).

The shortage of semiconductors created some disturbances in production for some Group customers during the quarter. It appears these disturbances will continue during the second quarter as well.

The Group's current credit agreement expires during the first quarter 2022. Refinancing discussions are already underway with the intention of having a new agreement in place in the second quarter 2021.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 28 April 2021.

Attachment