Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Stuttgart
28.04.21
08:06 Uhr
17,520 Euro
-0,100
-0,57 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2021 | 07:41
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2021

First Quarter 2021

  • Net sales increased by MSEK 162 to MSEK 2,734 (2,572), which was an increase by 15 percent organically.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 142 (81), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (3.1) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 11.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 104 (28), which was an improvement of 271 percent.
  • Net result increased to MSEK 69 (15), corresponding to SEK 1.91 (0.43) per share.
  • Operating cash flow was MSEK 107 (356), of which acquisitions were MSEK -45 (0).
  • The shortage of semiconductors created some disturbances in production for some Group customers during the quarter. It appears these disturbances will continue during the second quarter as well.
  • The Group's current credit agreement expires during the first quarter 2022. Refinancing discussions are already underway with the intention of having a new agreement in place in the second quarter 2021.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 28 April 2021.

Attachment

  • 2021-04-28 Elanders Press release Q1 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64b790f2-b0d3-4e9e-bc84-1a98e27aaccb)

ELANDERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.