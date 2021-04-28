International Business Machines Corp - Doc re form 10-Q
London, April 27
FORM 10-Q TEMPLATE:
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated April 27, 2021 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on April 28, 2021. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.
