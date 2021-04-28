Anzeige
Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc's January-March 2021 Interim Report to be published on May 5, 2021

Aspo Plc
Press Release
April 28, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Aspo Plc's January-March 2021 Interim Report to be published on May 5, 2021

Aspo Plc will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen.

The webcast will be held in Finnish and it can be followed at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2021-q1-results, or by calling +358 9 817 10310before the event.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


