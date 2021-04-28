

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, German GfK consumer sentiment survey results are due. The confidence index is forecast to rise to -3.5 in May from -6.2 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.46 against the yen, 1.2072 against the greenback, 0.8696 against the pound and 1.1054 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GFK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de