Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech - kommt jetzt die Zulassung für das Covid-Wundermittel ARTEMIC™?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEVD ISIN: NO0010721277 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZW 
Frankfurt
28.04.21
09:07 Uhr
3,410 Euro
+0,176
+5,44 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZWIPE AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZWIPE AS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2021 | 08:34
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zwipe releases public demo of Zwipe Pay ONE

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with our first quarter 2021 update, Zwipe is today for the first time publicly demonstrating the world's first Single Silicon Biometric System on Card that is being offered to card manufacturers globally - namely Zwipe Pay ONE.

Here is a link to the demo.

A first quarter operational update webcast will be given at 12:00 CEST today. You can register for the presentation by sending an email to events@arctic.com.

About Zwipe

Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe & Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

For further information,?please contact:
André?Løvestam
CEO
+47?991 66?135
ir@zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/r/zwipe-releases-public-demo-of-zwipe-pay-one,c3335055

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18194/3335055/1408600.pdf

Zwipe releases public demo of Zwipe Pay ONE

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/i/zwipe-demo,c2906188

Zwipe Demo

ZWIPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.