MoEngage Named a Top Personalized Marketing Solution Provider 2021 by MarTech Outlook Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been recognized as one of the top ten "Personalized Marketing Solution Providers 2021" by MarTech Outlook , a leading marketing technology magazine and resource for CMOs, and other marketing and technology executives.

MoEngage's personalization solution is insights-led, enabling hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels, powered by its intelligent AI-engine, Sherpa. MoEngage brings together native and third-party data sources to help marketers create a comprehensive, single view of the customer. Its predictive AI-based platform analyzes data to surface actionable insights, fueling dynamic segmentation, to then suggest and recommend the next action based on that data in order to build the most relevant cross-channel campaigns for every individual.

"We are glad to announce MoEngage has made it on our ranking list of Top 10 Personalized Marketing Solution Providers 2021," said Debra Morgan, Managing Editor of MarTech Outlook Magazine. "This recognition is a testament to MoEngage's robust customer engagement platform that helps analyze customer behavior and derive meaningful insights and hyper-personalized content in the right format at the right time."

Customers can use MoEngage to get actionable data at their fingertips such as customer behavior, funnel analysis, customer journey path, and cohort analysis - and then act on these insights to drive conversions, engage customers, and retain them for longer throughout their lifecycle. "Personalization is a big part of our customer engagement strategy. MoEngage has been critical in helping us scale our customer outreach across channels and engage with our customers on a more individual basis," said Natalie Maxfield, Head of Global Mobile Growth of McAfee.

"Today's consumers demand a consistent, always-on and contextual experience across channels in the moment of engagement, on the channel they prefer," said Raviteja Dodda co-founder and CEO of MoEngage. "At MoEngage, we continue to invest in enabling smarter personalization fueled by AI so marketers can make orchestrating one-to-one moments-based experiences for millions of people possible at scale. It's an honor to be recognized by MarTech Outlook in this category, which underscores our strategy and commitment to our customers."

More than 1,200 global customers, including brands like Ally Financial, Hearst, Samsung, McAfee, Generali, Danone, CIMB Bank, Deutsche Telekom [T-Mobile], Travelodge, Flipkart, OYO, trust MoEngage to deliver personalized customer experiences. You can view MoEngage's interview with Martech Outlook here. To learn more about MoEngage, visit www.moengage.com .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,200+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .





About MarTech Outlook

Martech Outlook is a platform for companies that wish to publicize their innovative and distinctive martech solution to a wider audience and describe how their offered services would be beneficial to eradicate existing problems. Martech Outlook lists out the top-shelf service solutions available in the market after going through a massive research and analysis by our industry experts. For more info, visit: www.martechoutlook.com

