Wearable Tech 2021: The Future Is Now - An SPA Insight Paper

PARIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Payment Association (SPA) has published a white paper "Wearable Tech 2021: The Future Is Now" providing an updated view on the fast-moving wearable payments market, and the actions that issuers need to take today in order to be ready for tomorrow.

Smart Payment Association (SPA), the global trade body of the smart payments industry, today publishes "Wearable Tech 2021: The Future Is Now" providing an updated view of its July 2017 paper: Wearables, A Growing Payment Opportunity.

The first edition of the paper explored the huge potential of a world in which open- and closed-loop payment technology could be integrated into a wide range of smart devices. The paper sought to provide an overview of the major factors influencing consumer adoption and issuer support

Four years on, and in the wake of dramatic changes to both consumer technology and the world in general, the SPA wanted to revisit some of those issues with a fresh perspective.

We wanted to understand how the market had grown, which new innovations had been driving it forwards and, crucially, whether some of the obstacles that we'd reported on in 2017 had been overcome.

To aid with that, we sought the views of SPA members with their fingers firmly on the pulse of wearable payments. Contributions from companies including Thales, G+D and IDEMIA offered invaluable insight into the new technologies, trends and challenges that define the wearable payments market of 2021.

As wearable technology grows smarter and more versatile, and as consumer acceptance of new ways to pay continues to rise, the opportunities for issuers will only become more significant.

