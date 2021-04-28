Rooftop solar has caused South Australia's average daytime prices to consistently fall below zero for the first time in the history of the National Electricity Market, the Australian Energy Market Operator said in its new quarterly report this week.From pv magazine Australia Mild summer temperatures, coupled with record installations of rooftop solar capacity in the first three months of the year, has led to a 3% decline in average operational demand from the National Electricity Market (NEM), the Australian Energy Market Operator said in its new Quarterly Energy Dynamics report. The decline ...

